2020 July 23 17:54

NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year

NIBULON says its shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of various cargoes by inland waterways during 2019/20 MY. The company has started 2020/21 MY with its new high-tech Zelenodolska branch transshipment terminal built in Marianske village (Dnipropetrovsk region). Due to its efficient logistics system, the company manages to minimize grain volumes received from trucks, thereby reducing traffic load on Ukrainian highways. At present, the company transports 60% of cargoes by water (about 4 million tons per year), 30% by railway, and only 10% by road.

Today NIBULON continues expanding a network of river transshipment terminals and building its cargo fleet.