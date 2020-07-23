2020 July 23 16:43

Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal

The Rules for navigation in the water area of Big Port St. Petersburg during the Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal have been signed by Mikhail Kharyuzov, Acting Harbour Master of the seaport.



According to the document, navigation in the water area of Big Port St. Petersburg is banned for ships with a gross tonnage below 100 tonnes, small-size ships, sport sail ships, leiasure boats and water scooters in different periods between 24 July 2020 and 28 July 2020.