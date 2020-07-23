2020 July 23 16:21

CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 200 per Reefer container, applicable since July 1st, 2020 is to be cancelled as follows:

PSS cancelled as from August 1st, 2020:

From North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic

To the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea