  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 23 16:21

    CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

    CMA CGM has announced the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 200 per Reefer container, applicable since July 1st, 2020 is to be cancelled as follows:
    PSS cancelled as from August 1st, 2020:
     From North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic
     To the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year
12:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe
11:50 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 joins RF Navy
11:36 Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions sign MoU for mýa Platform
11:31 Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands
11:07 Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off
11:02 Australia’s Defence Industry Minister officially ‘cut metal’ on the second of six new Cape-class patrol boats to be constructed by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy
10:42 Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance
10:19 FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines
10:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk and eight other companies launch new initiative to accelerate progress to a net zero future
09:58 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Bunker Market this morning, 22 July, 2020
09:25 Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21

2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project