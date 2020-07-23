2020 July 23 16:20

Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal

Commissioning is expected for 2026/2027 prospective

On 20 July 2020 Gaz-System launched non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities in the National Transmission System (NTS), which may be made available as a result of making available regasification capacities of LNG Terminal FSRU type along with its integration with the transmission system by creating a Physical Entry Point from the LNG Terminal to the NTS. The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) will be located in the area of Gdansk.

It is assumed that the new LNG Terminal will allow regasification of at least 4.5 billion m3 per year, but the final decision on the technical capacities of the LNG regasification terminal, and thus offered capacity, will depend largely on market interest submitted under this procedure and then confirmed in the binding phase of the market demand survey.

In 2020, the LNG Terminal in the Gdansk area was entered by the European Commission on the fourth list of Projects of Common Interest to the European Union (PCI status). PCI Projects list includes crucial infrastructure projects designed to improve security in the European Energy Market. The projects must also contribute to the implementation of EU Climate and Environmental Policy.

GAZ-SYSTEM plays a strategic role in the Polish economy being responsible for natural gas transmission and operating the most important gas pipelines in Poland. As part of the 2015-2025 investment programme, GAZ-SYSTEM plans to build over 2000 km of new gas pipelines in western, southern and eastern parts of Poland. Further development of the national transmission network, including the construction of new gas pipelines making part of the North-South Gas Corridor, as well as the construction of interconnections with the neighbouring countries, will strengthen Poland’s energy security and make an important contribution to the development of the European transmission system.

The Company is implementing one of the most important infrastructural projects in Poland – the Baltic Pipe project, which consists in the construction of a bidirectional offshore gas pipeline connecting Poland and Denmark and the expansion of the local transmission network.

GAZ-SYSTEM also owns Polskie LNG, the operator of the President Lech Kaczyński's LNG Terminal in Świnoujście.