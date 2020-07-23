2020 July 23 14:46

Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port

LORP to transport 45 units of equipment with a total weight of 4,500 tonnes intended for Irkutsk Polymer Plant



On 22 July 2020, Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP PJSC, Yakutia) began transshipment of oversize cargo intended for Irkutsk Oil Company and delivered by sea-going ships to Kostisty Cape (20 kilometers off Tiksi port).



This year, the shipping company is involved in the project on construction of Irkutsk Polymer Plant in the Ust-Kut municipality of the Irkutsk Region.



The oversize cargo was delivered from S. Korea along the Northern Sea Route with the assistance Atomflot’s icebreaker between the Chukchi Sea and the Laptev Sea. It will take 4-5 days to transship the equipment onto nine barges of LORP for further transportation to Ust-Kut.



The operation also involves two icebreakers and tugboats of LORP.



The batch of equipment numbers 45 units with a total weight of 4,500 tonnes which is the largest logistic project in the recent history of the region.



The first barges are to be delivered to Ust-Kut in the second half of August with all the barges to be unloaded by the end of September.