  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 23 14:46

    NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021

    The 16th edition of the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography NEVA 2021, the key event of the Maritime industry will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021.

    One of the world’s ten largest fairs in its field, NEVA Exhibition is the leading commercial maritime fair in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet republics, Organizer reported.

    NEVA has affirmed its status as an international platform for business cooperation and expert dialogue among specialists creating a wide range of civilian vessels and marine equipment for development of the ocean and the continental shelf, including the Arctic zone and the Northern Sea Route. The exhibition is involved in the development of shipping on inland waterways, the modernization of fishing fleets and specialized vessels, and the upgrading of port facilities.

    NEVA Exhibition & Conference was founded in 1990 by joint Order of the Ministry of the shipbuilding industry and the Ministry of the Maritime Fleet of the USSR and has been held continuously since 1991.

    Order of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1910-R dtd 21.10.2013 on holding the NEVA

    International Exhibition & Conference was declared in 2013.

    According to the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation NEVA 2019 was the largest and most significant in the modern history of the event, it was gathered a record number of exhibitors - 654 companies, 243 of which are foreign participants and 411 - Russian. More than 24,000 specialists visited the exhibition and events of the business programme which included 36 thematic sessions. The total exhibition area exceeded 30,000 square meters of which 4,000 square meters were represented by foreign companies.

    More than 600 companies from 29 countries were represented at the including companies from the UK, Germany, Greece, Denmark, The Netherlands, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, Cyprus, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Korea, Senegal, the Baltic States, Turkey, Sweden, Finland, France, and Japan.

    Norway, Denmark, and The Netherlands presented their exhibits in separate pavilions; companies from Turkey and Korea were represented more compactly. Regions of Russia were represented by companies from Sevastopol, Republic of Tatarstan, the Far East and Primorsky Region.

    According to Christian Pegel, Minister of the Federal Land of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, this German region was represented by 15 enterprises and organizations.  All of them were engaged in negotiations throughout the period of the exhibition. “The negotiations were important and quite intensive, and this shows that the shipbuilding industry and those suppliers of these enterprises, in Russia and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, speak the same language - and this is the language of economic success,” said Mr. Pegel.

    The exhibitors presented the achievements of the shipbuilding industry, design and engineering, advanced technologies and equipment for shipbuilding and operation of ships, development and extraction of mineral resources of the ocean and the ocean shelf. The participants of the anniversary 15th exhibition NEVA 2019 including leading Russian shipbuilding companies, design institutes, suppliers of equipment for ships and shipping companies.  Among them were the USC, Admiralteyskie Verfi, Lazurit CDB, Krylov State Science Center, Sea Navigation Systems, Progress All-Russian R&D Institute,  CSBSRT, MT Group, Sevkavbel, MSS, Tranzas, and many others.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Exhibition goals:

     

    ü  To showcase progress in a wide range of sectors in the maritime industry and to facilitate the creation of close relationships and new business ties for robust long-term cooperation;

    ü  To provide a venue for major developments, both potential and currently available, in civil maritime and river machinery and vessel development, production, procurement, maintenance, repairs and upgrading, to promote international technology transfer and demonstrate the benefits of relocating manufacturing facilities for shipbuilding, as well as deck and port equipment and systems production, into Russia;

    ü  To feature cutting edge innovative projects in shipbuilding development, new technologies in civil vessel and maritime equipment production, as well as in port modernization and shipping safety;

    ü  To facilitate integration in shipbuilding, promoting regional manufacturing hubs for shipbuilding and related industries and improving their competitiveness.

     

     

    Key exhibition sectors:

    ü  Shipbuilding

    ü  Welding and other similar techniques in shipbuilding

    ü  Maritime engineering, technology and equipment for offshore and pelagic prospecting and mineral resource extraction

    ü  Navigation systems

    ü  Primary movers, propulsion devices, generators

    ü  Maritime safety

    ü  Auxiliary marine machinery

    ü  Ship brokers and charterers

    ü  Freight processing systems

    ü  Shipowners

    ü  Electrical engineering and electronics

    ü  Service providers

    ü  Materials, components, spare parts

    ü  Investment funds, insurance, banking

    ü  Ports and port equipment; Deck equipment

    ü Registration and Certification

     

    Exhibition audience:

     

    ü  25,000 visitors;  *as of 2019

    ü  Over 600 exhibitors from all over the world, total exhibition area 26,000 square meters;

    ü  Federal and local public authorities;

    ü  Regional transport committees and administrations;

    ü  Representatives of international and Russian industry associations and non governmental organizations;

    ü  Top and senior management of key industry players;

    ü  Entrepreneurs from over 36 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Hongkong, United Arab Emirates, Australia,  etc.; 

    ü  Industry experts;

    ü  Industry media; 

    ü  Young professionals looking for potential employment opportunities.

     

    In 2021, the Organizer is planning the main conference to cover the topical issues of development of shipbuilding and shipping industries, including:

    ü  A plenary session, attended by heads of the key ministries, companies and international structures;

    ü  Discussions on the development of shipbuilding in Russia, and plans for localization of international production and import substitution;

    ü  New issues in ship repair;

    ü  International shipping collaboration;

    ü  Development and implementation of new shipbuilding technologies and operation;

    ü  Environmental issues in the water transport sector;

    ü  Human resource challenges in the industry;

    ü  A conference on the development of construction small-craft vessels and boatbuilding.

    NEVA Conference will be divided into specialized units, 1.5-2 hours each. The invited speakers will present the whole professional range of the industry: from the leading companies, shipyards and design bureaus to the international institutions and specialized media. Parallel to the main business programme, partner events and exhibitors’ presentations will be held.

    NEVA 2021 Venue: Expoforum, 64 Peterburgskoye Shosse, Pavilions F, G & H, St. Petersburg, Russia

    Organizer: NEVA-International LLC, Tel: +4420 8133 6141

    e-mail: info@nevainter.com, www.nevainter.com

     

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year
12:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe
11:50 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 joins RF Navy
11:36 Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions sign MoU for mýa Platform
11:31 Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands
11:07 Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off
11:02 Australia’s Defence Industry Minister officially ‘cut metal’ on the second of six new Cape-class patrol boats to be constructed by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy
10:42 Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance
10:19 FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines
10:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk and eight other companies launch new initiative to accelerate progress to a net zero future
09:58 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Bunker Market this morning, 22 July, 2020
09:25 Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21

2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project