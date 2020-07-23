2020 July 23 14:46

NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021

The 16th edition of the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography NEVA 2021, the key event of the Maritime industry will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021.

One of the world’s ten largest fairs in its field, NEVA Exhibition is the leading commercial maritime fair in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet republics, Organizer reported.

NEVA has affirmed its status as an international platform for business cooperation and expert dialogue among specialists creating a wide range of civilian vessels and marine equipment for development of the ocean and the continental shelf, including the Arctic zone and the Northern Sea Route. The exhibition is involved in the development of shipping on inland waterways, the modernization of fishing fleets and specialized vessels, and the upgrading of port facilities.

NEVA Exhibition & Conference was founded in 1990 by joint Order of the Ministry of the shipbuilding industry and the Ministry of the Maritime Fleet of the USSR and has been held continuously since 1991.

Order of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1910-R dtd 21.10.2013 on holding the NEVA

International Exhibition & Conference was declared in 2013.

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation NEVA 2019 was the largest and most significant in the modern history of the event, it was gathered a record number of exhibitors - 654 companies, 243 of which are foreign participants and 411 - Russian. More than 24,000 specialists visited the exhibition and events of the business programme which included 36 thematic sessions. The total exhibition area exceeded 30,000 square meters of which 4,000 square meters were represented by foreign companies.

More than 600 companies from 29 countries were represented at the including companies from the UK, Germany, Greece, Denmark, The Netherlands, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, Cyprus, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Korea, Senegal, the Baltic States, Turkey, Sweden, Finland, France, and Japan.

Norway, Denmark, and The Netherlands presented their exhibits in separate pavilions; companies from Turkey and Korea were represented more compactly. Regions of Russia were represented by companies from Sevastopol, Republic of Tatarstan, the Far East and Primorsky Region.

According to Christian Pegel, Minister of the Federal Land of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, this German region was represented by 15 enterprises and organizations. All of them were engaged in negotiations throughout the period of the exhibition. “The negotiations were important and quite intensive, and this shows that the shipbuilding industry and those suppliers of these enterprises, in Russia and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, speak the same language - and this is the language of economic success,” said Mr. Pegel.

The exhibitors presented the achievements of the shipbuilding industry, design and engineering, advanced technologies and equipment for shipbuilding and operation of ships, development and extraction of mineral resources of the ocean and the ocean shelf. The participants of the anniversary 15th exhibition NEVA 2019 including leading Russian shipbuilding companies, design institutes, suppliers of equipment for ships and shipping companies. Among them were the USC, Admiralteyskie Verfi, Lazurit CDB, Krylov State Science Center, Sea Navigation Systems, Progress All-Russian R&D Institute, CSBSRT, MT Group, Sevkavbel, MSS, Tranzas, and many others.

Exhibition goals:

ü To showcase progress in a wide range of sectors in the maritime industry and to facilitate the creation of close relationships and new business ties for robust long-term cooperation;

ü To provide a venue for major developments, both potential and currently available, in civil maritime and river machinery and vessel development, production, procurement, maintenance, repairs and upgrading, to promote international technology transfer and demonstrate the benefits of relocating manufacturing facilities for shipbuilding, as well as deck and port equipment and systems production, into Russia;

ü To feature cutting edge innovative projects in shipbuilding development, new technologies in civil vessel and maritime equipment production, as well as in port modernization and shipping safety;

ü To facilitate integration in shipbuilding, promoting regional manufacturing hubs for shipbuilding and related industries and improving their competitiveness.

Key exhibition sectors:

ü Shipbuilding

ü Welding and other similar techniques in shipbuilding

ü Maritime engineering, technology and equipment for offshore and pelagic prospecting and mineral resource extraction

ü Navigation systems

ü Primary movers, propulsion devices, generators

ü Maritime safety

ü Auxiliary marine machinery

ü Ship brokers and charterers

ü Freight processing systems

ü Shipowners

ü Electrical engineering and electronics

ü Service providers

ü Materials, components, spare parts

ü Investment funds, insurance, banking

ü Ports and port equipment; Deck equipment

ü Registration and Certification

Exhibition audience:

ü 25,000 visitors; *as of 2019

ü Over 600 exhibitors from all over the world, total exhibition area 26,000 square meters;

ü Federal and local public authorities;

ü Regional transport committees and administrations;

ü Representatives of international and Russian industry associations and non governmental organizations;

ü Top and senior management of key industry players;

ü Entrepreneurs from over 36 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Hongkong, United Arab Emirates, Australia, etc.;

ü Industry experts;

ü Industry media;

ü Young professionals looking for potential employment opportunities.





In 2021, the Organizer is planning the main conference to cover the topical issues of development of shipbuilding and shipping industries, including:

ü A plenary session, attended by heads of the key ministries, companies and international structures;

ü Discussions on the development of shipbuilding in Russia, and plans for localization of international production and import substitution;

ü New issues in ship repair;

ü International shipping collaboration;

ü Development and implementation of new shipbuilding technologies and operation;

ü Environmental issues in the water transport sector;

ü Human resource challenges in the industry;

ü A conference on the development of construction small-craft vessels and boatbuilding.

NEVA Conference will be divided into specialized units, 1.5-2 hours each. The invited speakers will present the whole professional range of the industry: from the leading companies, shipyards and design bureaus to the international institutions and specialized media. Parallel to the main business programme, partner events and exhibitors’ presentations will be held.

NEVA 2021 Venue: Expoforum, 64 Peterburgskoye Shosse, Pavilions F, G & H, St. Petersburg, Russia

Organizer: NEVA-International LLC, Tel: +4420 8133 6141

e-mail: info@nevainter.com, www.nevainter.com