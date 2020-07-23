2020 July 23 13:37

Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta

Rosmorport says the Tolbukhin tugboat of its North-Western Basin Branch has been temporarily redeployed from the port of Ust-Luga to Sabetta for operational reasons.



The ship handed over to the Arkhangelsk Branch of FSUE Rosmorport will be involved in towing operations near the Utrenny terminal (Sabetta port’s section 2).



The Tolbukhin will operate there till the middle of November 2020 and then return to its homeport.



The 3,840 kW tugboat The boat has two propeller-rudder systems, which make it more maneuverable. The hauling winch on the tugboat’s head operates with the tow force of 35 tons and the tugboat itself is capable of towing facilities with the tow force of up to 58 tons. Due to the hull’s ice strengthening m the Tolbukhin tugboat is capable of going to sea independently in open ice with the thickness of up to 0.8 meters.



Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch received the new Arc4 tugboat, of Damen ASD 3010 design, the Tolbukhin, in January 2020.



The Utrenny terminal is to be completed in 2022. Construction of the Utrenny terminal in Sabetta port will let increase export shipments of hydrocarbons from the Salmanovsky (Utrenny) field by 21.6 million tonnes per year.

Construction of the Utrenny terminal for liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate is among the tasks under the federal project 'Northern Sea Route’ foreseen by the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024 and approved by RF Government on 30 September 2018 (Decree No 2101-р).

Related link:

Tolbukhin tugboat joins fleet of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch >>>>