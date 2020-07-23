  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 23 15:32

    Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries

    Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous systems for ocean-going vessels and workboats, has closed a new $15 million financing round with significant participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services. This investment in Sea Machines marks one of the largest venture rounds for an advanced technology company serving the marine and maritime industries.

    The strategic investment and associated partnership with HII will accelerate the deployment of self-piloting technologies in the rising market of unmanned naval boats and ships and is a continuation of HII’s expansion in the rapidly growing autonomous and unmanned maritime systems industry.

    Sea Machines’ autonomous systems serve the modern mariner. They markedly increase productivity of vessel operations by assuming active domain perception and navigation duties. A Sea Machines system works under the command of a human operator and, by taking on the long duration and often repetitive control duties, it boosts the predictability and precision of operations while lowering the risk of fatigue-related incidents. The technology also enables new capabilities on water, such as the onshore command of remote offshore vessels.

    Since launching its first family of products in late 2018, Sea Machines has deployed systems on vessels serving a multitude of sectors. From large cargo vessels (such as the previously disclosed program with A.P. Moller-Maersk) to U.S.-flag ATBs and data-collecting survey boats, oil-spill response craft, search-and-rescue (SAR), patrol and crew transfer vessels. Sea Machines systems are now operating in four of the world’s eight geographical regions and this reach is enabled through a dealer-partner program with established marine electronics integrators.

    This investment round was led by Accomplice with further participation by Toyota AI Ventures, Brunswick Corp. (through investment partner TechNexus), Geekdom Fund, NextGen Venture Partners, Eniac VC, LaunchCapital and others.

    About Sea Machines

    Headquartered in the global tech hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is the leader in pioneering autonomous control and advanced perception systems for the marine industries. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increases the safety, efficiency and performance of ships, workboats and commercial vessels.

    Huntington Ingalls Industries

    Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

Другие новости по темам: Sea Machines, Huntington Ingalls Industries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 23

18:47 LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Ecodelta returns to the Niestern Sander yard
18:07 Brittany Ferries to launch new Rosslare – Cherbourg route in 2021
17:54 NIBULON’s shipping company transported 3.8 million tons of cargo by IWW during 2019/20 marketing year
17:30 Naviris to develop the feasibility study for the mid-life upgrade of the Horizon frigates
17:06 Kalmar Zero Emission RTGs chosen by Safiport Derince in Turkey
16:43 Restriction announced for navigation in Big Port St. Petersburg waters during Main Naval Parade and its final rehearsal
16:21 CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, West Med & Adriatic to the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
16:20 Gaz-System launches non-binding Market Screening for new transmission capacities as well as new regasification capacities of planned FSRU LNG Terminal
15:55 EMSA’s RPAS surveillance flights in support of EFCA’s fisheries control resumed
15:32 Sea Machines raises $15 million with participation by Huntington Ingalls Industries
14:46 Transshipment of oversize cargo delivered by NSR is underway in Tiksi port
14:46 NEVA 202 will be held in the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 21-24, 2021
14:21 MAN Energy Solutions launches program with elimination of up to 3,000 positions in Germany and 950 abroad
14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year
12:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe
11:50 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 joins RF Navy
11:36 Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions sign MoU for mýa Platform
11:31 Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands
11:07 Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off
11:02 Australia’s Defence Industry Minister officially ‘cut metal’ on the second of six new Cape-class patrol boats to be constructed by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy
10:42 Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance
10:19 FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines
10:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk and eight other companies launch new initiative to accelerate progress to a net zero future
09:58 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Bunker Market this morning, 22 July, 2020
09:25 Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21

2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project