  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 23 12:01

    TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions

    Due to the economical uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus pandemic the Australian TT-Line Company Pty. Ltd has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions Oy (RMC). The memorandum concerning the project was signed in February this year, the company said in its release.

    TT-Line Company withdrew from the project according to the decision made by the Tasmanian Shareholding Ministers. Production of the new fast ro-pax ferries was scheduled to commence in Rauma at the beginning of 2021.

    TT-Line Company have decided to withdraw from the MOU and postpone signing any Shipbuilding Contracts with reference to the present economic outlook due to the COVID19 pandemic.

    RMC is currently building the Aurora Botnia car and passenger ferry for Wasaline, a vessel which will operate between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden. In addition, production of the shuttle ferry MyStar for Tallink Grupp, Estonia, started at the Rauma shipyard in April. Furthermore, last autumn, RMC signed a Contract with the Finnish Navy regarding the construction of four multi-role corvettes.

    The execution of the projects under construction and the planning of the four multi-role corvettes will continue at Rauma shipyard as planned. RMC will also focus on new and alternative prospects with attractive delivery slots, Heinimaa continues.

Другие новости по темам: TT-Line Company, Rauma Marine Constructions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 23

14:07 Port of Rotterdam fully operational in first half of 2020 results
13:59 Klaipeda oil terminal records a jump in crude oil handling
13:37 Rosmorport's tugboat Tolbukhin redeployed from Ust-Luga to Sabetta
13:11 Cryopeak LNG Solutions signs MOU with Island Tug & Barge
12:24 KSK Grain Terminal in Novorossiysk to undergo reconstruction
12:01 TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions
11:25 Australian Maritime Safety Authority launches campaign targeting container ships
11:06 Atomflot's icebreaking tugboat Yuribey completed towing of Amazon jack-up floating drilling rig
10:10 Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021
09:48 Bunker Market this morning, 23 July, 2020
09:31 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
08:42 Boskalis acquires two major dike reinforcement projects in the Netherlands

2020 July 22

18:39 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes UIG Pendulum service
18:07 Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group
17:58 TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y
17:31 Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations
17:16 Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel
16:50 Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020
15:49 Sevmash starts steel cutting for the block of Kamennomysskoye-Sea platform
14:53 Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia
14:21 IADC’s dredging seminars postponed
14:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean
13:48 Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard
13:21 EMSA's oil spill recovery vessels participate in the operational exercise Breeze 2020
12:57 ASPO commenced preparations for launching lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews
12:34 MAR-ICE service expanded to provide additional support for chemical emergencies at sea
12:14 Container throughput of Chinese ports dropped 5.4% in the first half year
12:12 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe
11:50 Admiral Kasatonov frigate of project 22350 joins RF Navy
11:36 Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions sign MoU for mýa Platform
11:31 Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands
11:07 Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off
11:02 Australia’s Defence Industry Minister officially ‘cut metal’ on the second of six new Cape-class patrol boats to be constructed by Austal Australia for the Royal Australian Navy
10:42 Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance
10:19 FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines
10:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk and eight other companies launch new initiative to accelerate progress to a net zero future
09:58 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Bunker Market this morning, 22 July, 2020
09:25 Oil prices decrease as US oil reserves grow
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21

2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project
16:54 Tallinn’s new environmentally friendly cruise terminal has reached its design height
16:48 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
16:30 EU supports establishment of infrastructure of Tallinn-Helsinki twin city maritime connection
16:06 POSIDONIA 2020 cancelled
15:35 State Duma approves amendments into law on payments for damage of water bodies
15:12 Kalmar’s mobile equipment to operate in DP World’s Puerto Lirquen terminals in Chile
14:59 The Port of Valencia prepares to receive the cruise passengers in the “new normality”
14:01 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:38 Sailing ship Sedov to transit the Northern Sea Route
13:02 USCG confirms Optimarin first in line for ballast water approval
12:44 Forces of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet trained landing on unequipped coast in Kaliningrad Region
12:02 Optimarin USCG type approval imminent as DNV GL submits documentation
11:39 Flag raising ceremony held in Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport