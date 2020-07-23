2020 July 23 12:01

TT-Line Company has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions

Due to the economical uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus pandemic the Australian TT-Line Company Pty. Ltd has withdrawn from the Memorandum of Understanding with Rauma Marine Constructions Oy (RMC). The memorandum concerning the project was signed in February this year, the company said in its release.

TT-Line Company withdrew from the project according to the decision made by the Tasmanian Shareholding Ministers. Production of the new fast ro-pax ferries was scheduled to commence in Rauma at the beginning of 2021.

TT-Line Company have decided to withdraw from the MOU and postpone signing any Shipbuilding Contracts with reference to the present economic outlook due to the COVID19 pandemic.

RMC is currently building the Aurora Botnia car and passenger ferry for Wasaline, a vessel which will operate between Vaasa, Finland and Umeå, Sweden. In addition, production of the shuttle ferry MyStar for Tallink Grupp, Estonia, started at the Rauma shipyard in April. Furthermore, last autumn, RMC signed a Contract with the Finnish Navy regarding the construction of four multi-role corvettes.

The execution of the projects under construction and the planning of the four multi-role corvettes will continue at Rauma shipyard as planned. RMC will also focus on new and alternative prospects with attractive delivery slots, Heinimaa continues.