2020 July 23 10:10

Bangkok, Thailand to host 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit on 27-28 January 2021

30+ industry thought leaders and 200+ senior executives are expected to participate

Envisioned to be a forum for the ASEAN port community to connect, network, share and debate, 2nd Port Development South East Asia Summit 2021 (PDSEAS 2021) is going to take place during 27th – 28th January, 2021 in Bangkok Thailand. Based on the success of PDSEAS 2019, the organizers expect that 30+ industry thought leaders and 200+ senior executives from government agencies, port authorities, port & terminal operators, shipping lines, port equipment suppliers, solution providers, investors, bankers, insurancers, etc. will join this 2nd high profile event. “We are confident that PDSEAS 2021 will offer all the stakeholders advantage to network, liaise and learn prospects & opportunities in South East Asia port and shipping business”, say the organizers.

