2020 July 23 09:31

Oil prices are upwardly adjusted

Oil prices climbed by 0.27-0.31%

On 23 July 2020 (07:47, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.27% to $44.41 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery climbed by 0.31% to $42.03 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.