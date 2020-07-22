  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 22 17:58

    TransContainer increased its container transportation volumes by 10.8% Y-o-Y

    In spite of the recession in economy caused by the pandemic restrictions PJSC TransContainer has increased container transportation volumes by 10.8% year-on-year. The Company’s revenue for the first six month of 2020 was up 9.1% year-on -year to RUB 44,337 million. PJSC TransContainer, the leading intermodal container transportation company in Russia has provided these data together with the release of its financial report for the first six month of 2020 in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

    The Company’s revenue for the second quarter of 2020 increased to RUB 23,818 million,  up 16.1%  with respect to the first quarter of 2020.

    The Company’s net profit for the reported period reached to RUB 7,146 million, up 16.5% year-on-year. 

    As of 30 June 2020 the Company’s assets stood at RUB 84,524 million, while net assets reached RUB 51,933 million, up 16.3% from 31 of December, 2019. 

