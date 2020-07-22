2020 July 22 18:07

Huntington Ingalls Industries forms Defense and Federal Solutions business group

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Technical Solutions division announced changes to the organization and alignment of its business groups.

Following a series of strategic acquisitions and major contract awards, coupled with a review of existing capabilities and the division’s organizational structure, Technical Solutions reconstituted its internal organization in order to better serve existing and future customers while achieving support function efficiencies. The previous Fleet Support group and Mission Driven Innovative Solutions (MDIS) group were combined to form the Defense and Federal Solutions group.

Garry Schwartz, former president of MDIS, will lead Defense and Federal Solutions. Schwartz retired from the Marine Corps as a senior officer in 2004 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in the private sector and within HII, with an emphasis on support to the defense and federal civilian markets.

The three Technical Solutions business groups are now:

Defense and Federal Solutions, focused on solving tough national security challenges for the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and commercial customers around the globe. The group’s expertise includes maritime fleet sustainment; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; cyber operations; secure enterprise information technology engineering and operations; advanced modeling, simulation and training; and logistics management.

Unmanned Systems, creating advanced unmanned maritime solutions for defense, marine research and commercial applications. Serving customers in more than 30 countries, Unmanned Systems provides design, autonomy, manufacturing, testing, operations and sustainment of unmanned systems, including unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vessels.

Nuclear and Environmental Services, supporting the national security mission of the Department of Energy through the management and operation of national nuclear laboratories, as well as environmental remediation at legacy cleanup sites. Through decades of experience in safe nuclear operations, the group is also postured to serve the growing commercial nuclear power plant decommissioning market.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.