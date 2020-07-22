2020 July 22 17:31

Kalmar to supply three heavy terminal tractors to Nyrstar in Australia to support their smelter operations

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with global multi-metals business Nyrstar to supply three heavy terminal tractors for the company’s Australian operations. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q2 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 2020 and follows an earlier order for two reachstackers which will be delivered in Q2 2020.

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business with operations in the US, Europe and Australia and employs over 4,000 people across three continents. The Nyrstar Port Pirie smelter on the eastern shore of the Spencer Gulf in South Australia, an integrated multi-metals recovery plant, will take delivery of one terminal tractor. The two remaining machines will be operated at the Nyrstar Hobart smelter in Tasmania, one of the world’s largest zinc smelters in terms of production volume.

The Kalmar Heavy Terminal Tractors TR618i, designed for moving heavy loads in any type of condition, will be fitted with engines that comply with EU Stage V emissions standards.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.