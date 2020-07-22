2020 July 22 17:16

Remontowa completed conversion of Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel

Remontowa says conversion of the Belgia Seaways ro-ro vessel, owned by Danish DFDS has been completed. The most important task of this project was the installation of a new ramp, which enabled communication between decks 2 and 3. However the installation of the ramp itself is only a small part of the work comissioned on the ship. She has also undergone a class renewal, extended by a number of other works.

According to the company, the conversion of her sister- Gothia Seaways, which called the Shipyard in the first half of June, is currently underway.

