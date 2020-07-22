2020 July 22 16:50

Ships of Doninturflot are out of operation in navigation season of 2020

The company specializes in carrying foreign tourists



Ships Rostov-on-Don based Doninturflot JSC will not operate in the navigation season of 2020, Gennady Cherkashin, General Director of the shipping company told regional correspondent of IAA PortNews.



According to him, the ships will stay in Rostov-on-Don and Aksai as foreign tourists are not allowed to enter Russia.



Gennady Cherkashin emphasized that the entry into the national market takes long time with a preliminary sale of tickets: single voyage is not economically reasonable for a shipping company.



According to Nokolay Larin, Chairman of Doninturflot BoD, the company expected a record high turnover of passengers this year as most of the tickets had been sold.



Meanwhile, the forecast for 2021 is positive in the industry. Gennady Cherkashin says that foreign tour operators have confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation with most of tourists having postponed their voyages for the next year.



In 2019, Doninturflot carried 24,968 passengers, 2% more than in 2018.



Established in 1992, Doninturflot is among Russia’s largest shipping companies specializing in transportation of tourists. The company’s 10 passenger ships operate on the Rostov-on-Don – Moscow and Moscow – Saint-Petersburg routes as well as other waterway of Unified Deepwater System in Russia’s Central European Part. Last year, the company chartered one more ship – M/V Taras Shevchenko.