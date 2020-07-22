2020 July 22 14:53

Zhatai base of fleet maintenance to undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia

The Peledui base of fleet maintenance will be moved to the navigable section



The plan of activities for the navigation season of 2021 and winter ship repair period has been discussed at the meeting of Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP) chaired by Sergey Larionov, General Director of the Company, and held at Zhatai base of fleet maintenance. According to LURSC, it was decided to move the Peledui base of fleet maintenance to the navigable section. From 2021, Zhatai base of fleet maintenance will undergo modernization and become the only ship repair yard in Yakutia.

The decision was made in view of changing cargo delivery logistics, construction of Zhatai Shipyard and introduction of a new railway and a cargo terminal.



It was emphasized that the load on Zhatai base has doubled but the development of a strategy for operation under new conditions is underway covering the issues of staff recruitment and accommodation, optimization of all activities.



Following the meeting, the delegation visited the Zhatai base facilities and praised the work progress there.

Zhatai base of fleet maintenance (Zhatai BFM) is a subdivision of Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP). It maintains the fleet of 128 units.



PAO Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It transports freight and passengers along inland water ways and the sea routes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.

