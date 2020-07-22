  The version for the print

    IADC’s dredging seminars postponed

    Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, IADC has been following the Government’s advisory measures with regard to limiting the spread of the virus. To comply with these regulations, IADC has decided to postpone its 2020 Seminars on Dredging and Reclamation.
     
    In 2020, IADC had planned 1 seminar in Delft (September) and 1 seminar in Singapore (October).
     
    The 60th Dredging Seminar, scheduled for September is now set to take place from 11-15 January 2021 at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in Delft, The Netherlands.
     
    The seminar, planned for October 2020 in Singapore will also be rescheduled and is set to take place from 22-26 March 2021. The IADC-CEDA Course on Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure, set for 1-2 December 2020 is not affected.
     
    ABOUT THE SEMINAR
    In five days, participants learn the basics of dredging and complete a tender process from start to finish. The seminars are developed for both technical and non-technical professionals in dredging-related industries. From students and newcomers in the field of dredging to the higher-lever consultants, advisors at port and harbour authorities, offshore companies, and other organisations that execute dredging projects. It will provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding of the fascinating and essential dredging industry.
     
    COURSE DREDGING FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
    For professionals involved in dredging-related activities for water infrastructure development, CEDA and IADC launch the Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course on 1-2 December 2020 in The Hague, The Netherlands. The course is based on the association’s guidebook of the same title. At this 2-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfil primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socio-economic systems by acquiring an understanding of these systems in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement throughout a project’s development.
     
    IADC stands for “International Association of Dredging Companies” and is the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry. As such IADC is dedicated to not only promoting the skills, integrity and reliability of its members, but also the dredging industry in general. IADC has over a hundred main and associated members. Together they represent the forefront of the dredging industry.

