2020 July 22 13:48

Cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of project PV22 rolled out at Nevsky Shipyard

On 20th July 2020 at the Nevsky Shipyard cargo-passenger vessel “Pavel Leonov” of the project PV22 was rolled out the covered shed to be placed on the open staple for the pre-finishing operation which will prepare the vessel for the launching, the says in its press release.

The ship customer is Sakhalin Leasing Fleet JSC, designer - MEB-Design-SPB.

The vessel is designed to transport 146 passengers, general cargo, containers (including refrigerated) and cars between Sakhalin Island and the Kuril Islands and is equipped with a cargo crane with the ability to perform cargo operations on an unequipped shore.

Pavel Leonov was in charge of the Sakhalin Region from 1960 to 1978. That period is still called the "golden age". This included the launch of the Sakhalin GRES, a ferry service in Kholmsk, the construction of the Yuzhno-Sakhalin airport, high-voltage power lines, kilometers of the railway, as well as many residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard, LLC is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.

