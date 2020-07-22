2020 July 22 12:12

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe

Hapag-Lloyd announced an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes for 20’ and 40’ General Purpose (incl. High Cube Container) on the Trade – Indian Subcontinent to North Europe, the company said in its release.

Effective for all container gate in full as of August 5, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Ocean Tariff rate from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe will be: