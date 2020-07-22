2020 July 22 11:07

Round two of Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy kicks off

The Arctic Council says the Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy (ARENA) enters its second round.

The ARENA is a unique knowledge sharing program about isolated power systems integration held in partnership with Canada, Gwich’in Council International, the United States and Iceland and endorsed by the Sustainable Development Working Group of the Arctic Council. Combining visits to remote Arctic communities with participant knowledge exchanges and trainings, ARENA connects current and emerging community energy champions with hands-on learning experiences, mentors, and project development experts from throughout the circumpolar north. Now, the program enters its second round.