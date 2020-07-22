2020 July 22 10:42

Crews of RFC’s vessels rewarded for high fishing performance

Two vessels have demonstrated some of the best fishing and production results in the Sea of Okhotsk basin

Russian Fishery Company says the crews of its two vessels, “Berezina” and “Kapitan Oleynichuk”, received Certificates of gratitude from the Federal Agency for fisheries. These vessels have demonstrated some of the best fishing and production results in the basin in Sea of Okhotsk fishing season (Season A).

The total result of fishing of all the company's vessels in Season A this year exceeded last year's by almost 10 thousand tons.

"The 2020 season was a record in the company's history. RFC’s vessels have mastered almost two-thirds of the allocated quotas," - commented Konstantin Lukyanenko, RFC’s Deputy General Director for the fleet.

As noted by the captain-Director of "Berezina" vessel Nikolai Morgun, during the Sea of Okhotsk fishing season his crew managed to achieve high efficiency of the vessel, which worked in difficult conditions in the ice, and, despite this, was able to exceed the indicators for the catch and production of certain types of products.

"The success of the “Kapitan Oleynichuk” always depends on the teamwork of the entire crew: on the ability of the captain to use fishing equipment and on the ability of the team to perform tasks," explained the vessel's captain Sergey Ipatov.