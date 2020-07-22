2020 July 22 10:19

FESCO to deliver equipment to Chukotka gold mines

FESCO Transportation Group says it has won the tender of Chukotka Mining and Geological Company JSC (part of the Kinross Gold Corporation) for the delivery of equipment to Kupol and Dvoinoy gold mines located in the Chukotka Autonomous Area.

During the navigation of 2020 FESCO’s vessels will make 5 voyages from China, the USA and the ports of the Russian Far East to the port of Pevek, delivering about 1,300 TEU of containerized and general cargo to Chukotka.

The deliveries will be performed by 3 ships including the new multipurpose vessels ‘FESCO Uliss’ and ‘FESCO Paris’ purchased in 2020. The first voyage is scheduled for the end of July, the last one – for October.

FESCO has a unique experience of operating in the Northern Sea Route, confirmed every year by the seamen working in the difficult navigational conditions of the Arctic. Moreover, the Group's ice-class vessels deliver cargo to the northern ports of Russia, successfully fulfilling the program of providing consumer goods for the areas with limited navigation time.