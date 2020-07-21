2020 July 21 17:29

Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb

Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as a Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb (Saint-Petersburg Association of Polar Explorers).

According to IAA PortNews correspondent, the decision has been made today, 21 July 2020, at the meeting of ASPOL-SPb.



Regional Public Organization “Saint-Petersburg Association of Polar Explorers” (ASPOL-SPb) was established in 1991 as a social organization of natural persons and legal entities engaged in study and development of Russia’s Arctic and Antarctic.

The core activities of Samara based company Nefteflot is shipbuilding and ship repair. It is a modern shipyard able to build ships and conduct repairs of any degree of complexity. Nefteflot works with the licenses of Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.