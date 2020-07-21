2020 July 21 18:06

ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway

The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has approved a scheme that will compensate undertakings offering commercial, year round, long-distance bus and boat services for losses incurred on specific bus and boat routes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ESA said in its release.

Bus and boat service providers have suffered a decline in demand as a consequence of travel restrictions that were put in place in order to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. To ensure safety, Norway also imposed infection control measures onboard buses and passenger boats.

The scheme will compensate for losses in turnover caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The support will take the form of direct grants.

The aim is to ensure the continuity of commercially operated, year round, long-distance bus and passenger boat routes.

The scheme has a total budget of NOK 100 million.