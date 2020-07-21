2020 July 21 17:36

UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands

UXOcontrol, the Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) risk mitigation solutions expert, has been appointed by Vattenfall as specialist contractor to complete the UXO identification campaign for its Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm, the company said in its release.

When construction is completed, the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm zone will cover an area of 225 km2 with water depths at site ranging from 18.1 m to 27.8 m. The wind farm is located between 18-36 km off the coast of The Netherlands.

Following geophysical UXO survey work, the identification campaign is scheduled to commence in July 2020, with the mobilisation of UXOcontrol‘s fully equipped UXO identification vessel, Geoholm, which will conduct UXO identification works for an estimated 14 week period.

The works for Hollandse Kust Zuid, which consists of four different sites, will be executed in two campaigns. In 2020 UXO identification will be performed in site 1 and 2 and in 2021 site 3 and 4. The project is set to engage 40 of UXOcontrol’s highly-skilled offshore personnel, in addition to six of its onshore experts.

UXOcontrol combines the expertise and experience of its two parent companies. N-Sea, a leading survey and IRM subsea solutions provider, delivers effective and cost-efficient subsea support services to asset operators and tier one contractors within the energy industry, whilst BODAC, a leading UXO risk mitigation company, is certified in UXO surveying, identification and neutralising explosives in the marine environment.