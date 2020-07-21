  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 21 16:54

    Tallinn’s new environmentally friendly cruise terminal has reached its design height

    In early July, the Port of Tallinn and its partners from the City Government and the construction contractor officially celebrated having reached the full design height of Tallinn’s new multifunctional and environmentally friendly cruise terminal, which is scheduled to be opened in July 2021, the Port of Tallinn says in its press release.

    According to the business manager of cruise and ferry of Port of Tallinn, Ms. Ingrid Berezin, the company is fully committed to completing the construction of Tallinn’s new gate that will welcome the guests of out Hanseatic city arriving onboard of cruise ships.

    “We are assured, and this is a view shared by our partners in cruise industry,  that the current pause in cruise tourism caused by the pandemic is only temporary, and we will soon be able to welcome cruise companies and travellers to Tallinn again,” she noted. “In turn, we are looking forward to welcoming our guests in the new, state-of-the-art terminal, which was designed on the basis of sustainability principles and is being built with environmentally friendly materials.”

    Port of Tallinn is committed to following the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDG) in all its activities and developments and believes the green approach will provide a competitive advantage for the company in attracting visitors.

    “Both the interior and exterior design will be environmentally friendly: the building will be heated by sea power and will draw energy from solar panels. LED lighting, a temperature-controlled ventilation system and a natural smoke and heat extraction system will be installed,”  Ingrid Berezin said. “The terminal will use energy-efficient, environmentally cleaner and sustainable solutions suitable for the Nordic climate, which will allow the building to be used outside the cruise season for holding events, concerts and conferences.”

    A key challenge for all stakeholders in the cruise industry is to devise a sustainable model that would combine the industry’s positive economic effects and its projected future growth while paying attention to environmental concerns. According to Ms. Sirle Arro, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Port of Tallinn and the council member of Cruise Europe, in planning the new terminal, the Port of Tallinn put great emphasize on merging the needs of cruise business, which has an extremely positive impact on the local economy, with those of local communities.

    “A part of sustainable business is caring for the needs of our visitors as well as local residents,” Sirle Arro said. “With the new attractive terminal, we will also open up Tallinn’s seafront to the residents of the city: on the roof of the terminal, there will be a promenade open to everyone; and during the off-season, the building can be used for various events or entertainment.”

    In addition, the Port of Tallinn is collaborating with the City of Tallinn in implementing the joint project “Attractive walkway between the port and the city” to encourage shore excursion companies to organise more walking tours instead of using buses. The project also aims to motivate cruise tourists to visit other attractions than the Old Town.

    “We at the Port of Tallinn are confident that our future success depends directly on following the principles of sustainable development and working together with our industry partners. Business, investment and development plans are equally linked to the well-being of our surrounding communities and society in general,” Sirle Arro stressed.

    Port of Tallinn’s sustainable development strategy defines both the short- and long-term perspective and its goals are aligned with the UN’s sustainable development goals and integrated into the company’s overall strategy.

Другие новости по темам: Tallinn  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 21

18:37 Seanergy Maritime announces successful closing of refinancing
18:06 ESA approves compensation scheme for bus and passenger boat services in Norway
17:51 ASPOL-SPb and PortNews Media Group sign agreement on cooperation
17:36 UXOcontrol awarded contract with Vattenfall Offshore Wind Farm – Hollandse Kust Zuid I-IV (HKZ) the Netherlands
17:29 Sergey Fofanov, Chairman of Nefteflot BoD, elected as Vice-President of ASPOL-SPb
17:06 Cortez Subsea completes innovative pipelay project
16:54 Tallinn’s new environmentally friendly cruise terminal has reached its design height
16:48 Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital join forces in technical ship management in the container segment
16:30 EU supports establishment of infrastructure of Tallinn-Helsinki twin city maritime connection
16:06 POSIDONIA 2020 cancelled
15:35 State Duma approves amendments into law on payments for damage of water bodies
15:12 Kalmar’s mobile equipment to operate in DP World’s Puerto Lirquen terminals in Chile
14:59 The Port of Valencia prepares to receive the cruise passengers in the “new normality”
14:01 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:38 Sailing ship Sedov to transit the Northern Sea Route
13:02 USCG confirms Optimarin first in line for ballast water approval
12:44 Forces of RF Navy’s Baltic fleet trained landing on unequipped coast in Kaliningrad Region
12:02 Optimarin USCG type approval imminent as DNV GL submits documentation
11:39 Flag raising ceremony held in Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport
11:00 DBO Bahnoperator & METRANS, along with PKP Cargo, and JSC UTLC ERA tested a new route for the China-Europe-China container trains
10:55 VSC achieves another milestone of the container terminal reconstruction program
10:51 China's shipbuilding industry continues leading position globally in H1 2020
10:22 Growth of North Sea Port in 2019 also visible in its financial results
10:03 Bahri reports record second-quarter results with 1,569% jump in net profit
09:43 Oil prices rise in expectation of demand
09:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 21, 2020
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20

2020 July 20

19:04 DNV GL expert testifies before a U.S. Congressional Committee on how collaboration across sectors is the key to accelerating clean energy innovation
18:58 Bahri Logistics delivers largest cargo for Saudi Electricity Company
18:09 IMO to reset meetings calendar
17:50 Mikhail Degtyarev appointed as Acting Governor of Khabarovsk Territory
17:25 Two vessels join to the OLDENDORFF CARRIERS's fleet
16:57 Vladimir Putin takes part in keel-laying ceremonies for new RF Navy warships
16:33 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market
16:14 Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online
15:26 Managing Company “Arctic Capital” established in Murmansk Region
15:04 EC approves aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia
14:29 EU backs construction of Theemsweg route
14:09 Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes
13:18 DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia
11:30 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%
11:05 OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service
10:49 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:32 Navigation season starts in Pevek and Tiksi ports
10:10 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in HI’20 fell by 15.6% to 235.5 million tonnes
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 20, 2020
09:29 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 17

2020 July 19

16:14 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding commenced construction of an LNG bunker barge
15:14 BSM launches new LCS facility in Cyprus
14:32 First MUSV contract award from U.S. Navy
13:21 Monjasa expands capacity in America’s top bunkering destination
12:27 USCGC Mellon completes final patrol
11:21 VOS Aberdeen secures contract with Total

2020 July 18

17:08 MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway
15:08 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland
14:41 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020 - CDC
13:34 Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North
12:43 Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group