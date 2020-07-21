2020 July 21 16:06

POSIDONIA 2020 cancelled

Organizers announced the cancellation of Posidonia 2020, originally planned for June 2020 and subsequently postponed to October 2020.

The worrying increase of cases in certain jurisdictions and the inability to predict reliably where the Pandemic will take in the months ahead, compounds the uncertainty that now prevails, imposing upon circumstances that are beyond control.

Furthermore, the shipment of exhibits and the complexities of international travel which are constantly being re-evaluated as events develop, pose major challenges and practical restrictions to international exhibitors and visitors, with the distinct possibility that many will not be able to visit Greece.

Next Posidonia planned for June 2022.