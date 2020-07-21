  The version for the print

    Kalmar’s mobile equipment to operate in DP World’s Puerto Lirquen terminals in Chile

    Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply DP World Lirquen terminal in Chile with a total of nine Kalmar mobile equipment, the company said in its release. The order, which comprises two Kalmar G generation reachstackers, one Kalmar U generation reachstacker for handling laden containers and six Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors, was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be staggered through Q4 of 2020.

    A long-term Kalmar customer, DP World is one of the world's leading operators of marine and inland terminals. DP World now serves cargo owners and shipping lines at five key gateways on the west coast of South America in Posorja, Ecuador, Callao and Paita in Peru and San Antonio and Lirquen in Chile.

    The Kalmar Gloria reachstacker has been designed in collaboration with operators, maintenance personnel, production and terminal managers from around the world. The machine includes a wide range of features to increase the operator efficiency. The ergonomic EGO cabin provides 360-degree visibility with intuitive controls, as well as advanced diagnostics that makes daily checks and fault resolution quicker and easier. The U generation Kalmar reachstacker has a Spirit Delta Cabin.

    The units supplied to Lirquen terminal will incorporate a soft landing and noise dampening system to reduce the noise while handling containers. The safety features include the Pedestrian Detection System and a Fire Suppression System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike.

    The robust Kalmar Ottawa Terminal Tractors and Kalmar Gloria reachstackers offer all the required efficiency for 24-hour operation enabling the terminal operators to handle containers with safety, stability and precision, including standard ISO, reefers, tanks, specials and flat racks.

    All the three reachstackers and six terminal tractors will be fitted with the required hardware to enable them to be connected to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool for cargo handling operations that turns data into actionable, impactful insights.

    Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

    Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.

