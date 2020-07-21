2020 July 21 11:39

Flag raising ceremony held in Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport

On 21 July 2020, a flag raising ceremony was held in the port of Vladivostok for 4 new tugboats of Rosmorport’s Far East Basin Branch: Askold, Emar, Sukhodol and Truzhenik, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) posts on its official Instagram profile referring to the Administration of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic Seaports.



Tugboats built by Damen’s shipyard in China for Russian seaports are ready for operation.



Three tugs of Project 3010 are 29.84 meters long and 10.43 meters wide. They are equipped with two main engines of 5,150 h.p. The tug of Project 2609 is 26.45 meters long and 9.54 meters wide. It is equipped with two main engines of 3,500 h.p.



All tugs are fitted with azimuth thrusters.



The Askold, Emar, Sukhodol will be operated in the port of Vladivostok with the Truzhenik to be sent to Vanino port.



The tugs were delivered to Vladivostok by cargo ship IMKE at the beginning of June.



In January 2020, the fleet of Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch expanded with a new Arc4 tugboat of Damen ASD 3010 design.



Gorinchem, Netherlands headquartered Damen Shipyards Group (established in 1927) has 34 owned shipyards and employs 12,000 people worldwide (including 3,500 people in the Netherlands). In total, Damen Shipyards Group has built 6,500 vessels and annually delivers about 176 ships to 100 countries. Damen specializes in building tugs, workboats, patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, oil-spill response vessels, frigates and mega yachts.

