2020 July 21 10:55

VSC achieves another milestone of the container terminal reconstruction program

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”, a Global Ports group company) has upgraded a more than 18,000 sq. m storage yard in the area of berth 6, to mark an achievement of another milestone of its container terminal reconstruction program.



To increase the yard capacity utilisation factor in the 6-1 area the company had 592 m of crane track renovated with the utilities and power supply system replaced. Also, there is a new fitting surface on the yard – special square pedestals designed to withstand load of containers stacked in six tiers (with only three tiers possible before). By the end of 2020 two new rail mounted gantry cranes (RMG) will be installed in the area with the stacking height of 6+1.



At the same time VSC launched similar reconstruction projects of two more yards with a total area of over 38,000 sq. m, located in the landside area of berths 5-6. It will be completed in 2021. Currently containers in this area are handled by two RMGs with the stacking height of 3+1. After the infrastructure upgrade there will also be two new RMGs installed in the yard with the stacking height of 6+1.



Reconstruction of storage space and creation of universal infrastructure in combination with a handling equipment upgrade form part of the VSC’s operating facility upgrade program. Increased capacity of container yards will allow to increase throughput and productivity of the terminal.



Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia. VSC operates in Vostochny Port and is among the largest container terminals in the Russian Far East. The terminal’s annual capacity is 650,000 TEUs.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global terminal network of 74 ports and 117 inland services facilities, giving the company a global presence in 58 countries. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).