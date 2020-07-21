2020 July 21 13:02

USCG confirms Optimarin first in line for ballast water approval

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has confirmed that Norwegian ballast water treatment (BWT) specialist Optimarin has become the first supplier to submit an application for type approval. John Mauger, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Center (MSC), describes the move as “a milestone” in the fight to protect marine biodiversity in US waters.

Optimarin’s application was submitted this week by DNV GL after the firm’s Optimarin Ballast System (OBS) satisfied the USCG’s stringent testing criteria for fresh, brackish and marine water. MSC has the stated goal of reviewing and replying to submittals within 30 days, after which point successful suppliers will receive their approval certification.

Optimarin has received orders for around 500 OBS systems, which utilise a combination of filtration and powerful 35kW UV lamps to treat ballast water without the need for chemicals. Of these units 280 have been installed worldwide, with close to 100 retrofits, fitted in tandem with Global Engineering partners Goltens and Zeppelin.

As well as satisfying all IMO and USCG requirements, OBS is certified by a comprehensive range of classification organisations, including DNV GL, Lloyd’s, Bureau Veritas, MLIT Japan, and American Bureau of Shipping.