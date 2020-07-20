2020 July 20 18:58

Bahri Logistics delivers largest cargo for Saudi Electricity Company

Bahri Logistics, one of the six Bahri business units, has reached a new milestone with the completion of the shipment of mobile stations with a voltage of 132 and 110 kV and a capacity of 67 MVA for Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). Marking the largest cargo that the company secured after it signed a contract with SEC in May 2016, the shipment consisted of seven sets of transformers manufactured by Siemens France, the company said in its release.



Divided into 21 trailers, the mobile stations were transported from the Port of Fos-sur-Mer in France to their final destinations in Saudi Arabia in two batches during the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Two transformer sets were shipped in the first batch and the remaining five sets in the second batch. Both shipments were cleared and delivered without any port demurrage.



Ahmed Al-Ghaith, President of Bahri Logistics, said: “The shipment of the largest cargo for SEC is yet another major accomplishment for Bahri Logistics and reinforces the company’s standing as a leading total logistics provider. We will continue to cater to the needs and expectations of our long-standing partner SEC and remain committed to further enhancing our capabilities to firmly establish our leadership position in the industry.”



Bahri Logistics offers end-to-end logistics and supply chain management solutions to local and international companies operating in the region. The company also operates a container yard and offers value-added warehousing services in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.