2020 July 20 17:50

Mikhail Degtyarev appointed as Acting Governor of Khabarovsk Territory

Sergei Furgal dismissed from the office of Khabarovsk Region Governor



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Decree on the early termination of the powers of the Khabarovsk Territory Governor, the Kremlin press service said.

According to the document, Sergei Furgal has been dismissed from the office of Khabarovsk Region Governor due to loss of trust of the Russian President.

Mikhail Degtyarev, RF State Duma member from the LDPR party, has been appointed as the Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory.

The Decree is effective from the day of its signing.

Related link:



Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal detained by officials of Russia’s Investigative Committee >>>>