2020 July 20 16:57

Vladimir Putin takes part in keel-laying ceremonies for new RF Navy warships

The president fixed the keel-laying plaque on the first section of the multipurpose landing ship Ivan Rogov



During his working trip to Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch. Together with Igor Obrubov, General Director of Zaliv, the president fixed the keel-laying plaque on the first section of the multipurpose landing ship Ivan Rogov, says press center of the Presidential Executive Office.



The keel-laying plaque on the first section of the multipurpose landing ship Mitrofan Moskalenko was fixed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Deputy Defence Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko and RF Navy Commander Nikolay Yevmenov.



Besides, Vladimir Putin attended the keel-laying ceremony of nuclear-powered submarines Voronezh and Vladivostok via video link with Severodvinsk and frigates Admiral Yumashev and Admiral Spiridonov via video link with Saint-Petersburg. Mikhail Budnichenko, General Director of Sevmash, and Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade, spoke at the ceremonies.



Upon completion of the ceremony, Vladimir Putin had a talk with the shipyard personnel.





