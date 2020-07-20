2020 July 20 16:33

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 124 against the previous week

Between July 13 and July 17, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 124 against the previous week to RUB 10,301 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 17 to RUB 10,977, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 837 to RUB 9,085, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 9,350, in the Siberian federal district – grew by RUB 440 to RUB 10,917, in the Far East federal district grew by RUB 230 to RUB 16,460.