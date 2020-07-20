2020 July 20 16:14

Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online

A week after launching its electronic payment portal, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Monday, formally launches its Online Recruitment Portal (ORP), digitizing the agency’s recruitment processes from application to appointment.



The ORP is also in response to the ‘new normal’ being implemented by the government to help prevent the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease 2019 by reducing, if not eliminating, face-to-face transactions—one of the single biggest contributors in the spread of the virus.



It is also in accordance with the directive of the Civil Service Commission to formulate and adopt guidelines allowing for online recruitment and selection processes.

The PPA has approximately 3,500 plantilla positions and some 1,700 are already occupied. More than a thousand positions shall be filled using the ORP in order to provide vital personnel in all of PPA’s Port Management Offices and Terminal Management Offices as the agency has been undermanned for a sometime already.

It is also expected to help the government in its employment drive after massive unemployment and lay-offs have been experienced by Filipinos here and abroad because of the pandemic.



Commissioned by PPA in 2019, Cosmotech Philippines designed and developed the system in such a way that all interested parties, including incumbent PPA personnel in all corners of the country and abroad can access the portal.



On 13 July 2020, during the Thanksgiving event for the 46th founding anniversary of the PPA, the agency formally launched its electronic payment portal that digitizes the collection of port charges. The e-payment portal houses and hosts all payment systems of ports under the control of the PPA and seamlessly connect it through a number of government and commercial banks joining the program as well as non-bank institutions for a variety of online payment modes such as payment centers, credit cards, and debit cards.