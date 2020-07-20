2020 July 20 14:09

Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes

Tallink Grupp announces that responding to increasing customer demand, the company will extend the two popular temporary routes - Helsinki-Riga-Helsinki route on company’s vessel Silja Serenade until January 2021, and Turku-Tallinn-Turku route on company’s vessel Baltic Queen until the end of March 2021.

According to company’s customer feedback, the two novel summer season routes have been received very well by the passengers.

To many Finnish travellers, Latvia and Riga have been a new and exciting destination to discover. Turku-Tallinn-Turku route, however, enables holiday-makers to plan shorter or longer trips to either Estonia or Finland, either as short day-cruises with a day to spend in the destination, or to spend longer holidays in the country of destination.

Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said: “We are very pleased indeed that both these summer direct sailings have proven to be really popular and have received so much positive feedback from our customers. Turku and the people of Turku area have been waiting and requesting for this direct route to Tallinn for a very long time. Helsinki-Riga direct sailing on one of our most spectacular vessels Silja Serenade offers an opportunity to explore Riga for a day or plan a longer holiday in Latvia which is a fairly new destination for many of our customers. Under the current situation the tourism sector is facing, we wish to remain flexible and offer our customers safe travel opportunities and exciting destinations closer to home to explore, enjoy a leisurely sea voyage on the beautiful Baltic Sea, and to Estonia and Latvia an opportunity to recover from current tourism crisis”.

The sailings from Helsinki to Riga on company’s vessel Silja Serenade will be departing from the Finnish capital three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The first sailing of the autumn season takes place from Helsinki on 30 August 2020 and the last departure from Riga on 9 January 2021.

Sailings from Turku to Tallinn will depart weekly on Fridays on the company’s vessel Baltic Queen, with additional three departures over the autumn school break and departures every other day from 21 December to 10 January 2021. The autumn season’s first departure from Turku is 28 August 2020 and the departures are planned until the end of March 2021. Please note that the ticket sales for this route will open gradually. Currently, the bookings are possible until 10 January 2021.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.