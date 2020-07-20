  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 20 13:18

    DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY

    DeloPorts terminals and the Service Company “Delo” have increased their operations and  improved efficiency

    In 6 months of 2020, DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, a 54% growth year on year, outperforming both in container and in grain markets.

    DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko commented on the Company’s results for the 6 months of 2020: “Despite the difficult economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, DeloPorts terminals and the Service Company “Delo” have increased their operations and  improved efficiency. Thanks to the launch of the deep-water container berth, the throughput at NUTEP Container Terminal increased by 36% in the 6 months of 2020 against the 2% decrease in the total container throughput of the Russian seaports. Thanks to the recovery of the grain export market after the lean grain season of 2018-2019, as well as the launch of the new silos at KSK Grain Terminal, the grain throughput of the terminal increased by 75% year on year while the grain throughput growth in the Russian seaports amounted to  22%”.

     DeloPorts cargo throughput, 6M 2020 (‘000 tonnes)

     

    Cargo type

    1Q20

     2Q20

    FSM 2020*

    FSM 2019

    FSM 2020/

    FSM 2019*

    Containers

    1,498

    1,613

    3,111

    2,139

    45%

    Grain

    1,076

    800

    1,876

    1,072

    75%

    General cargo

    10

    6

    15

    28

    -47%

    Ro-Ro

    1

    2

    2

    6

    -62%

    Total cargo throughput

    2,585

    2,420

    5,005

    3,246

    +54%

     including :

     

     

     

     

     

    Containers (‘000 TEU)

    126

    128

    254

    187

    36%

    Ro-Ro (‘000 units )

    0

    1

    1

    1

    -7%

    Service type

     

     

     

     

     

    Mooring operations (units)

    308

    292

    600

    447

    34%

    DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

    Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black Sea, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars. The headquarters of the Group is the Management Company “Delo”, 70% is owned by the Group’s founder Sergey Shishkarev and 30% owned by State Corporation Rosatom. 

    The Group’s stevedore business is represented by DeloPorts holding and the leading operator of port container terminals Global Ports. TransContainer and Ruscon assemble the transportation and logistics business of Delo Group.

Другие новости по темам: DeloPorts  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 20

16:33 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market
16:14 Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online
15:26 Managing Company “Arctic Capital” established in Murmansk Region
15:04 EC approves aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia
14:29 EU backs construction of Theemsweg route
14:09 Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes
13:18 DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia
11:30 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%
11:05 OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service
10:49 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:32 Navigation season starts in Pevek and Tiksi ports
10:10 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in HI’20 fell by 15.6% to 235.5 million tonnes
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 20, 2020
09:29 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 17

2020 July 19

16:14 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding commenced construction of an LNG bunker barge
15:14 BSM launches new LCS facility in Cyprus
14:32 First MUSV contract award from U.S. Navy
13:21 Monjasa expands capacity in America’s top bunkering destination
12:27 USCGC Mellon completes final patrol
11:21 VOS Aberdeen secures contract with Total

2020 July 18

17:08 MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway
15:08 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland
14:41 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020 - CDC
13:34 Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North
12:43 Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:16 Holland Shipyards Group delivers hybrid ferry to SFK

2020 July 17

18:36 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
18:06 GasLog refinance debt maturities with new loan agreements totalling $1.1 billion
17:46 300,000 Seafarers trapped at sea - ITF
17:25 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich takes the helm of Black Sea Ports Administration
17:01 Throughput of Taganrog port in HI’2020 climbed by 3%
16:42 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS1 service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent
16:20 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020
16:05 EU grant for hydrogen project in inland shipping
15:28 Port of Helsinki receives five million euros of investment aid from the EU
15:26 MABUX releases weekly / monthly review of global bunker market
15:12 SAGT becomes the first Sri Lankan terminal to join TradeLens to digitize supply chain
14:45 De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP
14:02 ONE initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2020
13:43 Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for prevention of coronavirus on water transport
13:20 Zonescorp to join Abu Dhabi Ports
13:04 IMB report: Crew kidnappings surge in seas off West Africa
12:38 Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020
12:01 Aker Solutions appoints new CEO and merger with Kvaerner
11:52 Two high speed trimaran ferries together highlight Austal design technology and Australian shipbuilding capability
11:49 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch takes part in drills to search and rescue people in distress
11:20 Port of Riga obtains new opportunities of timber export to Iceland
10:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in HI’2020 grew by 17% Y-o-Y
10:32 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:09 Skipper to pay $8,500 in fines and reparation after grounding mussel barge
09:47 BLRT Grupp invested 100 million euros to Western Shipyard in Klaipėda
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 17, 2020
09:28 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 16

2020 July 16

18:07 Boluda Towage Europe gets awarded Port of Zeebrugge concession
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in HI’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
17:39 The Funing to be towed into Port of Tauranga for repairs
17:26 NYK enters tugboat business at largest port in Vietnam