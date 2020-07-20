2020 July 20 13:18

DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY

DeloPorts terminals and the Service Company “Delo” have increased their operations and improved efficiency

In 6 months of 2020, DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, a 54% growth year on year, outperforming both in container and in grain markets.

DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko commented on the Company’s results for the 6 months of 2020: “Despite the difficult economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, DeloPorts terminals and the Service Company “Delo” have increased their operations and improved efficiency. Thanks to the launch of the deep-water container berth, the throughput at NUTEP Container Terminal increased by 36% in the 6 months of 2020 against the 2% decrease in the total container throughput of the Russian seaports. Thanks to the recovery of the grain export market after the lean grain season of 2018-2019, as well as the launch of the new silos at KSK Grain Terminal, the grain throughput of the terminal increased by 75% year on year while the grain throughput growth in the Russian seaports amounted to 22%”.

DeloPorts cargo throughput, 6M 2020 (‘000 tonnes)

Cargo type 1Q20 2Q20 FSM 2020* FSM 2019 FSM 2020/ FSM 2019* Containers 1,498 1,613 3,111 2,139 45% Grain 1,076 800 1,876 1,072 75% General cargo 10 6 15 28 -47% Ro-Ro 1 2 2 6 -62% Total cargo throughput 2,585 2,420 5,005 3,246 +54% including : Containers (‘000 TEU) 126 128 254 187 36% Ro-Ro (‘000 units ) 0 1 1 1 -7% Service type Mooring operations (units) 308 292 600 447 34%

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black Sea, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars. The headquarters of the Group is the Management Company “Delo”, 70% is owned by the Group’s founder Sergey Shishkarev and 30% owned by State Corporation Rosatom.

The Group’s stevedore business is represented by DeloPorts holding and the leading operator of port container terminals Global Ports. TransContainer and Ruscon assemble the transportation and logistics business of Delo Group.



