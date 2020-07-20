2020 July 20 11:30

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%

In January-June 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 8.65 million TEUs (-4.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 6.9 million TEUs (-2.5%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.75 million TEUs (-13.4%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.