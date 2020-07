2020 July 20 12:02

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia

Hapag-Lloyd has announced an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube) standard containers on the east bound trade from Mediterranean to East Asia.

Valid for sailings commencing on August 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Ocean Tariff rates from Mediterranean to East Asia will be: