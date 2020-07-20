2020 July 20 11:05

OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service

OOCL announced a new service in its Asia – West Coast South America network which will commence from August 2020.



The TLP3 will offer competitive service and scheduling options with the shortest transit time in the market between Central China and Mexico (Ningbo to Manzanillo). To cater to the demand for quality and customized reefer services from West Coast South America to Asia, the TLP3’s direct connection between Chile and South China offers a competitive transit time of just only 26 days (San Antonio to Hong Kong).

Port rotation for TLP3: Hong Kong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Shanghai – Ningbo – Manzanillo (Mexico) – Balboa – Buenaventura – Callao – San Antonio – Hong Kong

The new service will commence via the mv. Ever Lissome (ISM) 040E, with an ETA in Hong Kong on August 2.