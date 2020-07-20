2020 July 20 10:32

Navigation season starts in Pevek and Tiksi ports

On July 20, the port of Pevek (Chukotka) and the port of Tiksi (Yakutia) welcomed the first cargo ships in the navigation season of 2020, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) cites Administration of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic ports.



M/V Bilibino (owned by Chukotka Trade Company) delivered 2,318 tonnes of cargo to Pevek. The batch of cargo consisted of 2,000 tonnes of coal for a local TPP, 228 tonnes of vehicles and 90 tonnes (12 TEUs) of national economic cargo for the Chaunsky District. In Pevek, the ship was loaded with float concentrate bound for the ports of China.



Navigation in Pevek began on 6 July 2020. Berths No 1 and No 3 are operational with Berth No 2 under reconstruction. Some 30,000 tonnes of float concentrate is prepared for shipment.



The port of Tiksi handled M/V СТК-1012 under the Northern Delivery programme.

Navigation in Tiksi was opened on July 12. The port can accommodate ships with a draft of up to 5 meters.