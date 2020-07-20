  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 20 09:29

    Oil prices continue going down

    Oil prices fell by 0.54-0.63%

    On 20 July 2020 (08:00, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.54% to $42.87 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.63% to $40.37 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 20

16:33 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,301 in RF spot market
16:14 Philippine Ports Authority digitizes personnel recruitment, system now online
15:26 Managing Company “Arctic Capital” established in Murmansk Region
15:04 EC approves aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia
14:29 EU backs construction of Theemsweg route
14:09 Tallink Grupp to extend the popular Helsinki-Riga and Turku-Tallinn routes
13:18 DeloPorts terminals’ cargo turnover reached 5 million tons, up 54% YoY
12:02 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean to East Asia
11:30 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in HI’2020 fell by 4.9%
11:05 OOCL launches new Transpacific Latin Pacific 3 service
10:49 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:32 Navigation season starts in Pevek and Tiksi ports
10:10 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in HI’20 fell by 15.6% to 235.5 million tonnes
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 20, 2020
09:29 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 17

2020 July 19

16:14 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding commenced construction of an LNG bunker barge
15:14 BSM launches new LCS facility in Cyprus
14:32 First MUSV contract award from U.S. Navy
13:21 Monjasa expands capacity in America’s top bunkering destination
12:27 USCGC Mellon completes final patrol
11:21 VOS Aberdeen secures contract with Total

2020 July 18

17:08 MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway
15:08 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland
14:41 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020 - CDC
13:34 Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North
12:43 Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:16 Holland Shipyards Group delivers hybrid ferry to SFK

2020 July 17

18:36 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
18:06 GasLog refinance debt maturities with new loan agreements totalling $1.1 billion
17:46 300,000 Seafarers trapped at sea - ITF
17:25 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich takes the helm of Black Sea Ports Administration
17:01 Throughput of Taganrog port in HI’2020 climbed by 3%
16:42 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS1 service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent
16:20 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020
16:05 EU grant for hydrogen project in inland shipping
15:28 Port of Helsinki receives five million euros of investment aid from the EU
15:26 MABUX releases weekly / monthly review of global bunker market
15:12 SAGT becomes the first Sri Lankan terminal to join TradeLens to digitize supply chain
14:45 De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP
14:02 ONE initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2020
13:43 Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for prevention of coronavirus on water transport
13:20 Zonescorp to join Abu Dhabi Ports
13:04 IMB report: Crew kidnappings surge in seas off West Africa
12:38 Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020
12:01 Aker Solutions appoints new CEO and merger with Kvaerner
11:52 Two high speed trimaran ferries together highlight Austal design technology and Australian shipbuilding capability
11:49 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch takes part in drills to search and rescue people in distress
11:20 Port of Riga obtains new opportunities of timber export to Iceland
10:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in HI’2020 grew by 17% Y-o-Y
10:32 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:09 Skipper to pay $8,500 in fines and reparation after grounding mussel barge
09:47 BLRT Grupp invested 100 million euros to Western Shipyard in Klaipėda
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 17, 2020
09:28 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 16

2020 July 16

18:07 Boluda Towage Europe gets awarded Port of Zeebrugge concession
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in HI’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
17:39 The Funing to be towed into Port of Tauranga for repairs
17:26 NYK enters tugboat business at largest port in Vietnam