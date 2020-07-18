2020 July 18 15:08

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois, was awarded an $8,841,345 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the inland waterway C&D Canal federal navigation project. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake City, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,841,345 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity