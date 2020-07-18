  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 18 12:43

    Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group

    Japanese nine companies have started the Ship Carbon Recycling Working Group (hereinafter referred to as “WG”) formed within Japan’s Carbon Capture & Reuse (CCR) Study Group, and held its first meeting. Participating members are EX Research Institute Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan Marine United Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, JGC Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Nippon Kaiji Kyokai(ClassNK), Nippon Steel Corporation, and Sanoyas Shipbuilding Corporation, the classification society said.

    As the effects of climate change become apparent, carbon recycling, a method used to capture and reuse emitted carbon dioxide (CO2), is attracting attention as one of the paths to a decarbonized society.

    Formed within the CCR Study Group in August 2019, the WG aims to explore the feasibility of the concept of utilizing methanation technology (Note 3) for zero-emission ship fuels (Note 4). Through its activities, the WG aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero in sea transportation, which accounts for 99.6% of Japanese imports and exports, and thereby contribute to the formation of a sustainable society. Specifically, the nine companies listed above plan to assume carbon recycling supply chain of methanation fuel that involves the supply of feedstock CO2, transportation of the feedstock, methanation, and conversion into marine fuel. They will calculate the estimated amount of CO2 emissions in the supply chain, and based on these results, identify technical challenges and develop a roadmap for its realization.

    The first stage of activities involves: (1) Separation, capture and liquefaction of CO2 emitted from steelworks (2) Transportation of liquefied CO2 by ship to a hydrogen supply site (3) Generation of synthetic methane from CO2 and hydrogen by methanation reaction, and (4) Liquefaction of the synthetic methane and using it as marine fuel (Figure 1). In addition to obtaining an approximate value of CO2 emissions in this assumed supply chain, the group will also identify challenges and decide whether to proceed with subsequent next-stage activities along with the content of those activities. The acquired knowledge will also be widely disclosed in and out of the industry.

    EX Research Institute Ltd.

    Hiroshi Naito
    President

    Hitachi Zosen Corporation

    Sadao Mino
    President & Chief Operating Officer

    Japan Marine United Corporation

    Kotaro Chiba
    President and CEO

    JFE Steel Corporation

    Yoshihisa Kitano
    President and CEO

    JGC Corporation

    Yutaka Yamazaki
    Representative Director, President

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
    (WG coordinator)

    Junichiro Ikeda
    President & CEO

    Nippon Kaiji Kyokai(ClassNK)
    (WG secretariat)

    Hiroaki Sakashita
    President & CEO

    Nippon Steel Corporation

    Eiji Hashimoto
    President

    Sanoyas Shipbuilding Corporation.

    Takashi Ueda
    President & CEO

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The CCR Study Group was established with the objectives of proposing effective carbon neutral measures to reduce the use of fossil fuels by offering alternative energies such as synthetic methane, which is generated by combining CO2 generated by industries with renewable energy-derived hydrogen, and contributing to the establishment of a new energy supply system by 2050.

    Methanation is a technology for synthesizing methane, the main component in natural gas, by causing a chemical reaction between hydrogen and CO2 in a reactor vessel filled with a catalyst. It uses emitted CO2 separated and captured from industrial facilities. As the CO2 generated when combusting synthesized methane is considered to be offset by the separated and captured CO2, it is expected that CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced by using hydrogen generated by electrolyzing water with electricity derived from renewable energy.

    The International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is considering measures to reduce GHG emissions in international shipping, adopted a GHG reduction strategy in April 2018, aiming to improve carbon intensity of the sector by at least 40% in 2030 and reduce annual GHG emissions by at least 50% in 2050, both compared to 2008 levels, and eventually phase out GHG emissions as early as possible within the century. Fuel methanation has gathered attention as a highly expected technology for the realization of GHG zero emission.

     

     

Другие новости по темам: ClassNK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 18

17:08 MV Polarcus Nadia heads for Norway
15:08 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to perform maintenance dredging in Chesapeake City, Maryland
14:41 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020 - CDC
13:34 Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Puget Sound North
12:43 Nine companies start “Ship Carbon Recycling WG” of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:16 Holland Shipyards Group delivers hybrid ferry to SFK

2020 July 17

18:36 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
18:06 GasLog refinance debt maturities with new loan agreements totalling $1.1 billion
17:46 300,000 Seafarers trapped at sea - ITF
17:25 Yevgeny Tuzinkevich takes the helm of Black Sea Ports Administration
17:01 Throughput of Taganrog port in HI’2020 climbed by 3%
16:42 CMA CGM to reorganize its AS1 service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent
16:20 Cruise ship No Sail Order extended through September 2020
16:05 EU grant for hydrogen project in inland shipping
15:28 Port of Helsinki receives five million euros of investment aid from the EU
15:26 MABUX releases weekly / monthly review of global bunker market
15:12 SAGT becomes the first Sri Lankan terminal to join TradeLens to digitize supply chain
14:45 De-Kastri port handles second batch of large-size equipment for Amur GPP
14:02 ONE initiates Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2020
13:43 Rospotrebnadzor issues recommendations for prevention of coronavirus on water transport
13:20 Zonescorp to join Abu Dhabi Ports
13:04 IMB report: Crew kidnappings surge in seas off West Africa
12:38 Tallink adds two more Tallinn-Helsinki-Mariehamn special trips in August 2020
12:01 Aker Solutions appoints new CEO and merger with Kvaerner
11:52 Two high speed trimaran ferries together highlight Austal design technology and Australian shipbuilding capability
11:49 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch takes part in drills to search and rescue people in distress
11:20 Port of Riga obtains new opportunities of timber export to Iceland
10:56 Throughput of port Kavkaz in HI’2020 grew by 17% Y-o-Y
10:32 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:09 Skipper to pay $8,500 in fines and reparation after grounding mussel barge
09:47 BLRT Grupp invested 100 million euros to Western Shipyard in Klaipėda
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 17, 2020
09:28 Oil prices continue going down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 16

2020 July 16

18:07 Boluda Towage Europe gets awarded Port of Zeebrugge concession
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in HI’2020 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
17:39 The Funing to be towed into Port of Tauranga for repairs
17:26 NYK enters tugboat business at largest port in Vietnam
17:16 MISC enters into purchase agreementsand time charter parties for six VLECs
17:13 Cochin Shipyard signs contract for construction of autonomous electric vessels for ASKO Maritime
17:06 ECSA: Extension of EU NAVFOR Operation Atalanta vital for maritime security
17:04 Wärtsilä to equip 5 LNG gas-carriers with fully integrated bridge systems under Arctic LNG-2 project
16:58 Throughput of port Vyborg in HI’2020 fell by 42% Y-o-Y
16:32 USCG commissions Cutter Harold Miller in Galveston, Texas
16:11 Throughput of port Primorsk in HI’2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
15:59 HHLA and Port of Braunschweig enter strategic partnership
15:50 Throughput of port Vysotsk in HI’2020 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
15:28 Carnival Corporation announces pricing of $775 million and €425 million second-priority senior secured notes due 2026
15:07 Bunker prices show no significant changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:46 Throughput of Ust-Luga port in HI’2020 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
14:24 Rusatom Cargo to build two container hubs and ice-class container carriers by 2025
14:02 DNV GL enters the Taiwan Offshore Wind Project Certification Alliance to promote localization of the Taiwanese offshore wind sector ageing grid assets
13:40 Russia developed proposals regarding ban on HFO use in Arctic shipping
13:21 Three MOL Group vessels earn top rating from MLIT
12:58 Fifth 60-MW icebreaker of 22220 design, Chukotka, is to be laid down in 2021
12:10 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
12:09 Nine companies have started "Ship Carbon Recycling WG" of Japan's CCR Study Group
11:59 MSC updates Intra-Asia network
11:47 Cargo ship ‘FESCO Paris’ joined FESCO’s fleet
11:18 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in HI’2020