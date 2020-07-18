2020 July 18 11:16

Holland Shipyards Group delivers hybrid ferry to SFK

Holland Shipyards Group says it has handed over a new build hybrid ferry, named Gaarden, to Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK) in Germany. The vessel will operate as a cycle- and footferry within the waters of the Kieler Fjord.



In May 2019 the contract order for the vessel was signed, including an option for an additional three sister vessels. While the Gaarden has been delivered, Holland Shipyards Group is also working on the construction of another, fully-electric, ferry for SFK, named Düsternbrook.



GREENER MEANS OF TRANSPORT

Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel aims to deliver a greener means of transport in Kiel. The Gaarden, measuring 32,40 by 8,80 m, is provided with a hybrid drivetrain that can be powered by either generators or by means of a battery bank. The battery system will be used for sailing within the city center. Amongst others inside the city center, the ferry will not produce any harmfull emissions, making the ferry a true leap ahead for the city.



COMMITMENT TO GREEN SHIPS

With an orderbook containing several variations of electrical ferries, Holland Shipyards Group is further establishing its dominant position as a high-end ferry builder in Western Europe and continues to work towards a greener future for the maritime industry.



For the ferry market batteries have proven to be an ideal solution, but also other renewable resources are investigated and Holland Shipyards Group is proud to also be involved in its first Hydrogen project.