2020 July 17 17:25

Yevgeny Tuzinkevich takes the helm of Black Sea Ports Administration

By the order of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) dated 15 July 2020 (No N 139/K-mrf), Yevgeny Tuzinkevich has been appointed as the Head of FSBI Black Sea Ports Administration, BSPA says in its press release.



Yevgeny Tuzinkevich entered the office on July 16.

Yevgeny Tuzinkevich was born in 1974 in Shadrinsk, Kurgan Region. In 1998, he graduated from Novorossiysk State Marine Academy with specialization in “Ship Navigation”. Yevgeny Tuzinkevich began his career as master's 3rd mate on Sovcomflot ships, then master of large vessels.



In 2009-2011 - First Deputy to Harbour Master of Temryuk port, Navigation Safety.



In 2011-2017 – Harbour Master of Kavkaz port.



In 2017-2020 – Harbour Master of Novorossiysk port.