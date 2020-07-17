2020 July 17 16:42

CMA CGM to reorganize its AS1 service connecting Asia with the Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM announces the reorganization of its AS1 service now connecting North & Central China with the Indian Subcontinent, effective in August 2020.

AS1 new features are the following:

Comprehensive weekly service linking North/Central China to Nhava Sheva, Mundra, QICT and SAPT

Revised port rotation: Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Singapore - Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Port Qasim - Karachi - Singapore - Qingdao

Enhanced connections with CMA CGM's extensive network from Southeast Asia via Singapore to India Subcontinent ports

These changes will be effective as of m/v "BALTIC BRIDGE" ETD Qingdao on August 18th, 2020.