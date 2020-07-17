2020 July 17 15:28

Port of Helsinki receives five million euros of investment aid from the EU

The Port of Helsinki Ltd has received financial support from the EU for the Helsinki port investment projects on the Helsinki–Tallinn and Helsinki–Travemünde routes, as well as for installing an onshore power system for the Hernesaari cruise services. The investments focus on making the ports more environmentally friendly and efficient, the company said in its release.

Overall, the EU has granted 10 million euros for the Helsinki and Tallinn ports TWIN-PORT IV project. The investment in the Helsinki ports is approximately €11.3 million in total, with funding of approximately €3.4 million. Funding was granted especially for the purpose of improving the onshore power systems and efficiency in ports, the automation of ship docking and the ramp arrangements in the Vuosaari–Muuga route.

Around €3.3 million of new EU funding has been granted to the Hansalink II project of Helsinki and Lübeck ports and the city of Lübeck. In Vuosaari, the total cost of the project’s shore power and automation investment is approximately €2.3 million, with funding of approximately €0.7 million.

The most central international cruise harbours in the Baltic Sea are involved in the Cruise OPS project to create a uniform onshore power system that reduces exhaust emissions and noise pollution during port calls. It is estimated that the Port of Helsinki will pay €4.2 million for the onshore power system planned for Hernesaari, which has received funding of €0.9 million.

Previous Twin-Port and Hansalink projects have built and developed the port infrastructure and shipping companies’ fleets in Helsinki, Tallinn and Lübeck, as well as enabled ro-ro lines in Muuga–Vuosaari. In addition, the new passenger ferry MS Megastar, which uses liquefied natural gas, began operating on the Tallinn–Helsinki sea route. Now, one aim of the new Twin-Port IV project is to further reduce the environmental impact of the growing traffic of passenger ferries.

Port of Helsinki Ltd

Helsinki is one of the busiest passenger ports in Europe, and the Port of Helsinki Ltd creates a seamless framework for sea traffic to destinations such as Tallinn and Stockholm. In 2019, a total of 12.2 million passengers travelled through the Port of Helsinki. The Port of Helsinki is also Finland’s leading general port for foreign trade. In 2019, the Group’s total cargo traffic was 14.4 million tonnes.